FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Pee Dee-area basketball fans might want to circle April 18 on their calendars.

That’s when the world-renowned Harlem Globetrotters are scheduled to be in action at the Florence Center as part of the team’s 2023 world tour.

“Your favorite Globetrotter stars are bringing out their amazing basketball skill, outrageous athleticism and a non-stop LOL good time,” the Florence Center said Thursday in a news release announcing the event. “Join the Globetrotters as they go head-to-head against the Washington Generals who will stop at nothing to try and defeat the world’s winningest team!”

Founded in 1926, the Globetrotters are nearing their 100th anniversary. Through the years, the team has showcased the talents of many players in front of millions of fans while playing in 124 countries and territories across six continents.

“They have contributed to the growth of basketball at an immeasurable magnitude across the world,” the release said. “Through their artful athleticism and unparalleled moves, this team shares the game through an inclusive gameday experience that can’t be beat!”

Tickets are available by going to the Globetrotters’ website.