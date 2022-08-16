Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 26-year-old Hartsville woman has been charged with attempted murder after deputies said that she shot a person Tuesday morning at a Florence motel.

Fantaga Tyleisa Denise Porter used a shotgun to shoot a person, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. The person was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

The shooting happened at an unspecified time at the Knights Inn.

She was given a $15,000 surety bond and remained in the Florence County Detention Center, as of Tuesday afternoon.

There have been at least two shootings at the motel since 2019. Two people were shot in a July 2019 shooting. The next year, a person was shot in the leg.

Nearby, two people are believed to have shot themselves in March 2021 at the Suburban Extended Stay when authorities tried to serve warrants, and a person was taken to a hospital after being shot in November 2021 at the Econo Lodge.