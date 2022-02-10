Highway corridors, downtown project discussed by Florence City-County Conference Committee

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Representatives from the City of Florence and Florence County met Thursday morning to discuss improvements to downtown Florence and two highway corridors.

The first item on the agenda was an update on the Highway 76 corridor enhancement. Rusty Smith, the Florence County administrator, said first impressions matter when businesses consider moving to the area. He said the drive from Florence Regional Airport is often the first thing people see — and it doesn’t showcase the best the area has to offer.

J. Shawn Bashear, the county’s planning director, said a market analysis is underway that will determine how much of the area near the highway should be developed. He said a steering committee meeting will be announced soon, with representatives from the airport, Francis Marion University, McLeod Health and developers expected to be in attendance.

“I want to acknowledge that I know it is going to take time, but I think where we are at now as a city and county working together the way we are is going to save a lot of time,” Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin said. “Working together with the other partners, that is important too.”

Smith said the improvement has been in the works since 2015 and the next major step is to begin rezoning.

Another discussion covered a troublesome frontage road near the intersection of Highway 52 and I-95. According to Randy Osterman, the city manager, the frontage road used to be maintained by a group of business owners, but the burden has now fallen on just one person. Between operating the streetlights and clearing vegetation, the city said it costs between $30,000 and $40,000 per year to maintain.

Smith said SCDOT also performs maintenance on the road, but only twice a year. He said tax money from nearby hotels goes to Irby Wilson of the Orr Company, which operates the Arby’s restaurant on the road.

According to Scotty Davis, the deputy city manager, a decrease in revenue from the amenities tax means Wilson has had to shoulder more of the cost.

“Those dollars have gone down and Mr. Wilson has incurred about $11,000 in the negative,” Davis said. “He is asking for an increase in funding there.”

Myers Ervin proposed the county maintain the road with the city footing some of the bill.

Finally, the committee discussed a project that aims to make it easier to get around downtown Florence. A plan is underway that would put new signage around the area and make public parking garages more accessible.

Myers Ervin said the Downtown Development Corporation is evaluating signs to find out which ones need to be replaced and how they can be improved. She said many of the electronic signs downtown are past their lifespan, and new ones would help visitors, especially during large events.

“One of the biggest things we constantly hear is that there is no parking downtown,” Osterman said. “When you say, ‘Well, there are two garages there,’ people say this, ‘Where are they?’”

Osterman said many are unaware of the public parking garage at the Emerson apartment complex, which is hidden inside the building. Myers Ervin stressed the importance of giving the area a unique, but cohesive, look.

The City-County Conference Committee is set to meet again in September.