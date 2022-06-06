FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police have begun a homicide investigation after officers found a person dead Sunday night.

Officers found the person after being called about 10:15 p.m. to a reported shooting in the 800 block of W. Dixie Street according to Florence Police Capt. Mike Brandt.

No additional information was immediately available. Florence police and the county coroner’s officers are investigating, Brandt said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cpl. Herman at 843-665-3191 or therman@cityofflorence.com.

