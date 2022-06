FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — House of Hope of the Pee Dee opened Hope Village and welcome it’s first residents on Monday.

A mother and a baby were moved into a tiny home Monday. The mother heard about the tiny home project through its emergency shelter.

Courtesy: House of Hope of the Pee Dee

The tiny-home village has long-term transitional housing for homeless women and children. Families can spend up to two years in the homes.

The group broke ground on the village in September 2020.