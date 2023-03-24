FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The Housing Authority of Florence executive director has been terminated.

The termination of Clamentine Elmore comes just months after the board voted to place her on administrative leave.

An internal investigation of the housing authority was initiated by the city council in July following information received by a commissioner.

It’s still unclear why Elmore was placed on administrative leave and subsequently fired.

News13 received a tip that there were concerns about contracts and the use of federal funds. In November, a search warrant was done on the Housing Authority of Florence by the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office found nothing to bring forth charges, according to Major Mike Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

The HR director was fired earlier this month after a fight, Elmore was fired, a board member resigned, and another board member was up for review for possible termination Friday.

City council is also investigating former chair of the board, Linda Becote. Council voted after executive session to hold a public hearing March 31 about possible removal.

News13 was initially denied access to a housing authority meeting Monday. Housing authority COO Pamela Stevens said it was a misunderstanding, and we were then granted access.

“Number one, the meeting should have been open to the public not just to you, but any member of the public who wanted to attend, and the law says specifically that a video or audio recording of a public meeting may be made, so you did not need permission from anyone to attend with your camera,” said Jay Bender, a retired University of South Carolina law professor.

News13 was then not informed in advance of another public meeting that was held Thursday.

“If it’s a public body, all of its meetings — or at least of its board of directors — must be open to the public and the board must give notice of its meeting not less than 24 hours in advance of the meeting and must post an agenda for that meeting,” Bender said.

On March 6, the board of commissioners voted unanimously to terminate the contract with attorney Mark Buyuck III of the Wilcox Buyuck & William PA. The attorney said they were not in attendance nor invited to the special-called meeting. They also said they weren’t given any explanation was to why the board decided to end the firm’s 30-year relationship with the housing authority.

Florence Mayor Teresa Myers-Ervin said the investigation was done because of concerns brought to the board. She said it is council’s responsibility to make sure a board is together that has the best interest of residents.