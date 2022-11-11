FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The City of Florence hosted its 14th annual Veterans Day memorial Friday at the Florence Veterans Park.

During this year’s ceremony, the names of 29 veterans with Pee Dee connections were added to the Wall of Honor.

A monument to honor the men and women of World War II will also become the park’s newest monument, joining others in the park. Other monuments and memorials already in the park include those for World War I, The Korean War, The Vietnam War, and the first Persian Gulf War.

This year’s distinguished speaker is Georgetown native and retired Marine of 37 years, Lt. Gen. Stacy Cardy.

Florence Veterans Park is a $4 million park that was dedicated on Veterans Day in 2008.

Cardy highlighted the significance of honoring our soldiers on this day.

“Throughout our history, men and women like these entered service, have entered the drafts, or as we do today, as volunteers,” Cardy said. “Regardless of how they entered, those great Americans raised their hands and swear to protect their country and Americans. And commit to something, maybe a cause, maybe their community and commit to something bigger then themselves.”

He also thanks Florence for celebrating this day.

“Thank you Florence, for ensuring we never forget and we remember and celebrate and keep each veteran shrined in our hearts,” Cardy said.

A veterans benefit concert and mustang car show will be held Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Florence Veterans Park behind the Florence Center. Those attending are encouraged to bring a lawn chair to sit and enjoy the live music.