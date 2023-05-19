FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – The inaugural Magic City Charity Golf Classic kicked off Friday afternoon at the South Carolina Country Club in Florence.

The tournament, which started at 1 p.m., was sponsored by the Chi Iota chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Incorporated.

Proceeds will benefit the fraternity’s scholarship fund and community efforts like the fraternity’s annual book bag drive and various social action committee projects.

The committee chairperson of the event, William Wilson Jr., said over the past five years, the fraternity has donated more than $12,000 in education support for the youth in the Florence county.

“We wanted to have an event to raise additional funds to support that effort,” Wilson said.

Prizes and awards will be given to first, second, and third place winners, the person who gets the golf ball closest to the pin, and the longest drive — which will be separated by men, women, and seniors.