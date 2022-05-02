FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — April set a record for gun violence this year, averaging more than one shooting a day for the first month this year, according to a crime analysis by News13.

The analysis tracks shootings within News13’s coverage area — which includes Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Horry, Marion and Marlboro counties in South Carolina, along with Robeson and Scotland counties in North Carolina.

As of May 2, there have been at least 113 shootings within the station’s coverage area. Of those, 36 were in April, marking the most violent month since November 2021, which also had 36 shootings.

While last year’s shootings mostly clustered in the Darlington and Dillon county areas, 2022 has seen a shift towards Florence. Among last month’s shootings, eight were within the Florence Police Department’s jurisdiction — with four of those happening during the final week of the month. There have been 18 shootings this year in Florence, and 11 within the Florence County Sheriff’s Office’s jurisdiction.

From April 23 to April 30 alone there were 14 shootings within News13’s coverage area, with nine people killed that week.

2022 was on track to be less violent than 2021 until an influx of incidents last month. There were 124 shootings by April 30, 2021.

This April’s shootings included 22 nonfatal and 13 deadly ones — leading to 18 people hurt and 15 killed. Of those shootings, 19 have been solved either by an arrest or the death of a suspect.

News13’s data includes substantiated reports of shots fired. It does not include suicides unless the incident happened during a confrontation with law enforcement.

April’s shootings led to the death of multiple children, including 17-year-old Dairyont’ae Thurston Shaw in Florence, 11-year-old Zion Burgess in Scranton and 17-year-old Dy’Quavon Dickens in Florence.

Three people have been arrested in connection to Shaw’s death. Shaw was a well-known football player at South Florence High School, and was killed in what Myrtle Beach police has called an unprovoked attack.

Zion Burgess was killed after his uncle shot him while Zion was walking through the front door, according to law enforcement. His uncle thought he was a neighbor who had come onto the property during a fight.

In a April 12 shooting, Shavaris McShan and Rajae Quick, both 27, died after shooting each other in a vehicle. The driver was hit by a bullet, and children who were in the car at the time were unharmed.

April’s unsolved homicides include: