FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — An investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death early Saturday morning.

The Florence Police Department said officers were dispatched to the area of Heritage Lane in reference to a call for assistance.

Upon police arrival, a man was found dead with apparent gunshot wounds, according to the department.

The shooting is being investigated by the Florence Police Department and the Florence County Coroner’s Office, the department said.

More information will be released as the investigation unfolds.

