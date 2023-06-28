FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – Deputies are investigating after one person was shot on Oak Grove Road in Effingham.
According to Major Michael Nunn, the incident happened Wednesday afternoon and the person shot was taken to a nearby hospital for what is believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.
No other details were released.
Nunn said more details would be provided after the investigation.
