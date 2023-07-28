FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — More than 5,000 Jehovah’s Witnesses are at the Florence center for their regional convention.

This is the first time in four years that the three-day event is being held in person.

This year’s theme is exercise patience. A value witnesses have used since the pandemic caused the convention to be held virtually. Today, more than 500 volunteers gathered to help throughout the weekend.

One volunteer, Peggy Dobbins said switching from virtual to in-person has spread more love.

“We were privileged to have that because we still had what we needed” Dobbins said. “But being together there’s more of a sense of love that you feel because you’re in person.”

Several events are planned throughout the weekend including baptism on Sunday and morning service begins at 9:20 a.m.