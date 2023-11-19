FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The Jingle Bell Market returned to the Florence Center this weekend for the sixth and biggest year yet.
The event started Friday at 10 a.m. and runs through Sunday at 5 p.m. The event took up the venue’s ball room, junior ball room, arena and pre-function space with more than 150 vendors and 50 artisans.
They even had a boutique in a refurbished school bus.
The Florence Center said other than the food, a big reason to holiday shop with them is because it’s multiple stores in one.
“It is a one stop shop,” Brittany Rybak said. “You can get — we’ll have boutiques, jewelry, candles, Christmas décor. Anything and everything you can think of to do Christmas shopping, holiday shopping, Christmas decorating — we’ll have it all in one location.”
The center said it expected 3,000 to 5,000 people this year.
