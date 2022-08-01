A map of shootings within the News13 viewing area, as of July 29, 2022.

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — More people were hurt and killed this July than in any other month within more than a year and a half, according to a crime analysis from News13.

News13 began collecting data — which includes Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Horry, Marion and Marlboro counties in South Carolina, along with Robeson and Scotland counties in North Carolina — in January 2021.

There were 42 shootings this July, surpassing the year’s previous record, which was 38 in April. While July was the busiest month this year for shootings, it was the quietest in 2021, with 24.

It also comes on the heels of a relatively peaceful June, which saw the fewest shootings this year, at 21.

The number of people hurt and killed in area shootings soared last month, with 35 hurt and 13 killed, more than tripling how many people were shot in June. Thirty-five people were injured in shootings last month, and 13 killed, exceeding every month since January 2021. A dog was also hurt during a home invasion in late July.

The string led to a nine-day stretch of violence between July 14 and July 22, and there were only six out of 31 days last month that ended without a shooting, according to data obtained by News13 as of noon Monday.

So far, there have been 205 shootings and 73 deaths this year within News13’s coverage area. The data is collected from law enforcement agencies and includes reports of substantiated shootings. Suicides are not included unless it is a murder-suicide event or occurred during a confrontation with law enforcement.

The high number of injuries can partly be attributed to shootings that injured multiple people. Whereas most shootings led to either no one injured or one person hurt, July had four shootings that hurt and killed at least three people.

On July 3, a shooting on Jennings Road and Leroy Bethea Street in Marion County injured four people. An arrest has not been made.

A week later, a shooting in the 200 block of Albert Street in Robeson County injured three.

And on July 24, a shooting at The Spot Bar and Lounge in Marlboro County led to three hurt and one dead. Leancetausha Pouncy, 28, of Bennettsville, was killed. Multiple suspects were taken into custody in connection to the shooting.

Arrests have been made in all but three homicides. One of the deaths — 65-year-old Ronnie Dewayne James, of Hartsville — was a man shot and killed by law enforcement.

The following July homicides remain unsolved: