FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A juvenile is in custody following a deadly crash that happened earlier this month that left two teenagers dead after their stolen vehicle collided with an SUV, according to Capt. Stephen Starling with the Florence Police Department.

The juvenile is alleged to have been driving the stolen truck at the time of the accident. Police said he allegedly exited the crashed truck and fled the scene before public safety arrived.

On Friday, police arrested the juvenile and charged him with two counts of reckless homicide, two counts of hit-and-run resulting in death, hit-and-run of attended vehicle, no South Carolina Driver’s License, disregarding a stop sign, and possession of a stolen vehicle.

The juvenile was transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice and police said the crash is still under investigation.

Tylik Charles, 14, and Ameria Dava Grant, 16, both of Florence, died at the scene of the crash on Kershaw Street near Gaillard Street, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken.

“It was determined that the truck was traveling at a high rate of speed and ran a stop sign, causing it to strike the Ford SUV,” police said. “The occupants of the not-at-fault vehicle were transported to the hospital but did not have life-threatening injuries.”

Police have not said how fast the truck was going when it crashed, However, they said it had been stolen earlier in the weekend and that no officers were in the area or aware of the vehicle before the crash.