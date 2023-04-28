FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – A juvenile may face charges after a fight in the parking lot of a Dairy Queen Thursday afternoon, according to Florence police.
Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department said the fight started at West Florence High School, which is across the street from the restaurant.
Brandt said the altercation was about an ongoing social media matter.
No serious injuries were reported, and Brandt said assault charges are pending on one of the juveniles.
