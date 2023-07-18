FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Kay Baker Floyd died on Sunday in Florence, according to an online obituary.

Floyd was 89-years-old and was born in Timmonsville. She was involved in many organizations throughout her life, including the C&S Bank Advisory Board, the Tarantella, Bay Blossom Garden Club, Meals on Wheels and St. John’s Church in Florence.

Linda Mitchell Johnson, the executive director of the Senior Citizens Association, released a statement on Floyd’s passing.

“Mrs. Floyd had a beautiful spirit. She not only gave her time and effort to Meals on Wheels, but she also gave monetary donations,” Johnson said. “She was a senior giving back to other seniors. Not only did she plant the seed in herself, she planted it in her kids as well.”

Sen. Lindsey Graham also released a statement on Monday following Floyd’s passing:

“Very sad to hear about the passing of Mrs. Kay Floyd, a dear friend, wonderful supporter, and one of the most gracious people I’ve ever known.

I feel blessed to have been Kay’s friend and to have had her involved in my life. She was so smart, kind and upbeat. When she walked into a room, it put a smile on everyone’s face. Kay was also a legendary Gamecock fan, and she was very generous to and supportive of her community.

I know Eddie and the entire Floyd family are suffering from the passing of this wonderful woman. She is now with a loving God and her legacy will live on through her children, grandchildren and all of her many friends, which I was lucky to be among.

My prayers are with Dr. Floyd and the entire family as we mourn and celebrate the life of Kay Floyd.”

Due to construction at St. John’s, Floyd’s funeral service will be held Thursday at 11:30 a.m. at the Francis Marion University Performing Arts Center, according to her obituary.