FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A Lake City man was arrested Wednesday after witnesses told police that he hit a small child repeatedly and then jumped out of a second-floor window.

Jonathan Ladontay Hudson, 33, was charged with unlawful conduct toward a child after Florence police were called to an apartment in the 1300 block of Valparaiso Drive. Officers found Hudson leaving the area on foot and brought him back to the scene.

As the investigation continued, police said officers learned that witnesses had seen Hudson punch the child multiple times. He jumped out of the window when he was told that police had been called.

Hudson was booked into the Florence County Detention Center and released on Thursday after posting a $3,000 surety bond.