FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A Latta man has been arrested on human-trafficking and marijuana charges as part of a prostitution investigation in the area of Irby and Pine streets in Florence, police said.

Bobby Deparis Brown, 47, was arrested during a traffic stop on Thursday and accused of forcing a victim to prostitute themselves, with all of the proceeds going to Brown, according to a warrant provided to News13 by police.

The victim told police that scars around their neck were the result of abuse by Brown, the warrant said. The victim also told police they were afraid to tell Brown “no” because they feared more assaults.

Brown is being held without bond at the Florence County Detention Center.

The street-crimes unit of the Florence County Sheriff’s Office assisted police in the investigation.

Count on News13 for updates.