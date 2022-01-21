List: Florence businesses close due to winter storm

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Several downtown Florence businesses will be closed Friday because of the winter storm.
A list of businesses can be found below.
- Bubble: Hand-Crafted Bath Bombs & More
- Chocobella
- El Agave Mexican Restaurant
- Florence County Museum (will re-open with normal hours on Saturday)
- FMU University Place Gallery
- Smart Phone Repair
- The Spa at Hotel Florence
The following businesses do plan to be open:
- The City Center Farmers Market will be open from 10:00am to 1:00pm with essential-only vendors
- Florence Downtown Save-A-Lot will be open normal business hours all weekend
Other businesses also plan to close:
- Wells Fargo