FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A federal grand jury in Florence has indicted a Little River man on a child pornography charges, according to the U.S. Justice Department.

James Edward Moss, Jr. allegedly “persuaded, induced, enticed and coerced a minor to engage in prostitution and child pornography in April,” according to the indictment. He’s accused of producing child pornography and sexual coercion of a minor.

Moss could be sentenced to life in prison if he’s convicted. The Justice Department said Monday in a news release that he was in custody awaiting a detention hearing.

The case was investigated by the FBI and the Horry County Police Department. It was part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative by the Justice Department that focuses on child sexual exploitation and abuse, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.