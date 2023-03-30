FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Two longtime Pee Dee friends have reunited after 15 years to organize the new Miss Darlington and Miss Magic City pageants scheduled for April 22 at Francis Marion University.

Co-directors Will Isgett and Lorenzo Edwards have years of experience in the pageant world and have worked together in the past. In 2008, Isgett, a Darlington native, started the Miss Darlington Scholarship pageant in his hometown, recruiting Edwards as a committee member.

That sparked a lifelong friendship.

“We work well together and we’re bringing this new Volunteer America system to Florence,” Isgett said.

Miss Volunteer America is a relatively new organization that started its scholarship-based pageant system a little more than two years ago in Tennessee. The Florence pageant will be a part of that system.

“I think it’s a great platform for young women to see parts of themselves that they know they’ll need down the line that is really helpful,” Edwards said. “It’s an opportunity to collaborate with people from all over. I think the skills are really beneficial. I mean interviewing, having a talent, meeting new people, I think it’s really helpful.”

Isgett took a short break from the pageant world in 2021, but Edwards called him last year after being out of touch for 15 years. That started the two on the road to creating the new pageants in Florence.

“He said, ‘hey let’s do a pageant again,'” Isett said. “I’d kinda gotten out of it and said I’m not gonna do it anymore because I’ve been doing it for so long. You have to take breaks away from it, and once he called and asked me to do it, I jumped aboard.”

The winners of the Florence pageants will receive a $500 education scholarship.

“By offering a scholarship to the young women, I feel like I can help them continue their education and just keep going on in the world and doing good things for themselves,” Isgett said.

The new pageants in Florence are a representation of how two friends can reunite through a shared passion of volunteering and pageants to provide young women with scholarship opportunities, confidence and new skills, they said. It also strengthens the communities they grew up in,

“I just thought it was something that we needed again,” Edwards said. “When I come home, I don’t see the same energy that I grew up with. So I think it’s a great thing to bring back”