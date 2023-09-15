FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A luxury townhome community in the Pee Dee is starting its third phase of construction.

This is the latest part of a 575-unit project and a neighbor told News13 that the town home community may be a solution for people who say they are having a hard time finding housing in the county.

Brittany Langley, a Chandler Pointe Resident, said it is very difficult to find a place to live with quality.

The Chandler Pointe Community is located on Pisgah Road and when you enter the neighborhood, there are ponds that also help water the lawns. Each unit has a private backyard, and some units have side car ports.

Will Lindsey, Chandler Pointe Property Manager, said they try to make people feel at home.

“So once a month we do a drive through breakfast.,” Lindsey said. “You stop by get a Chik-Fil-A biscuit on the way to work. We have a dog park… we do valet trash Monday through Saturday. So, we come by and pick up your trash for you.”

Each two bedroom and two bath townhome is also equipped with smart home technology. Inside are electric thermostats and an iPad that connects to the Ring doorbell camera.

Chandler Pointe even has a gate that surrounds the entire community.

“We are a true gated community,” Lindsey said. “Ya know so the aspect of having security is huge for people that are moving from out of state. Or coming to the area that are new.”

Property manager Will Lindsey said the new developments coming to Florence like the AESC Battery Plant and they expect a lot new applicants.

He said the community also does background checks to help ensure the people who live inside the gates are safe. One person who moved in August said that was a selling point for her.

Brittany Langley, a Chandler Pointe Resident, said she enjoys that the community is safe and dog friendly.

“When I’m walking my dog we go to the dog park and I feel very comfortable,” she said.

Lindsey said he expects the third phase of the construction to finish in the middle of November.