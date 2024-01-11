FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was arrested after allegedly robbing and assaulting two elderly people in separate incidents, according to Florence police.

Police said they arrested Willie Terrell Byrd on Jan. 4 in the 600 Block of Chase Street and charged him with strong-armed robbery and assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.

Byrd is alleged to have robbed a 71-year-old on Clement Street on Dec. 6. The person sustained severe injuries, including multiple contusions and facial damage, police said.

The second incident occurred Dec. 17 on Chase Street.

Byrd is alleged to have violently slammed a 65-year-old to the ground. The person sustained severe injuries.

Police said Bryd has been denied bond and is currently being held at the Florence County Detention Center.