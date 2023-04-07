FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A man accused of cashing in stolen lottery tickets worth more than $600 has been arrested by Florence police.

Joshua Scott Floyd was arrested Wednesday in the 1200 block of Hillside Avenue on an outstanding warrant for intent to defraud the lottery, police said. He allegedly cashed in the tickets on July 31 at a store in the 1300 block of Second Loop Road.

Floyd, who is facing three counts, remained in the Florence County Detention Center Friday morning on bonds totaling $7,000.

No additional information was immediately available.

Florence police and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division conducted the investigation.