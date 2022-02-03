Man accused of kidnapping Florence pastor pleads not guilty

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A man accused of kidnapping a Florence pastor pleaded not guilty in federal court on Thursday.

Pastor Charles Pittman said he was kidnapped from his office at Immanuel Baptist Church at knifepoint Dec. 21. He said church members knew something was wrong and called the Florence Police Department.

Pittman said he was rescued by Lumberton police about two hours after he was kidnapped. Joseph Allen Wright was taken into custody.

“One of the things the Bible says very clearly is that we forgive in the same way we have been forgiven,” Pittman said. “I believe in that very strongly. I also believe in accountability. I want to see justice served.”

Pittman said he didn’t think something like this would ever happen.

“Never would I have thought something like this would happen,” Pittman said.

“It was intense,” he added. “He was making a lot of demands. It was scary. I’ll be honest with you — it was frightening.”

Wright faces a maximum penalty of life in prison if convicted. He is currently in federal custody at the Florence County Detention Center.

