FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man accused of murder in 2019 after a man was shot to death at the City Grill on West Palmetto Street in Florence has been released on bond, according to online jail records.

Jaquawn Goodson Jr. was released Tuesday from the Florence County Detention Center after posting a $75,000 surety bond that was set on April 20.

Goodson is accused of killing Marvin Lawrence McZeke, 31, of Marion, in August 2019. Police found McZeke after responding to a single-car crash at the intersection of Coit and Palmetto streets and later determined that he had been shot at the restaurant just before the wreck.

Goodson was arrested a short time later.

Count on News13 for continued coverage of this story.