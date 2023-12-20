FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was arrested Tuesday night after allegedly robbing a gas station at gunpoint in Florence, police said.

Adrian Hilton was charged with armed robbery, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, unlawful carry of a pistol, and operating a vehicle with an incorrectly displayed license plate.

Police said Hilton approached the cashier’s window, showed a handgun and then demanded money from the register. When the clerk refused to give Hilton money, police said he reached inside the window, grabbed $20 bills from the register and then fled.

While the robbery investigation was going on, another police pulled over a vehicle on June Lane that had a stolen license plate, police said. The driver, later identified as Hilton, was arrested for the stolen vehicle tag. During the traffic stop, officers found a handgun in the vehicle that Hilton did not have a permit to carry.

The officers involved in the traffic stop also found Hilton with $20 bills. They then notified officers investigating the robbery and Hilton was identified as a suspect after investigators reviewed security video.

Hilton remains at the Florence County Detention Center, according to online jail records. His bond has not been set.