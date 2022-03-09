FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A man accused of shooting into a Florence apartment on three different occasions in February has been released from jail on bond, police said.

Willie O’Brian Dean, 48, is facing eight counts of attempted murder and three counts each of possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to Florence County Detention Center online records.

According to Florence Police Capt. Mike Brandt, Dean was jailed in Sumter on Feb. 27 on unrelated charges after the shootings, which took place on Feb. 14, 17 and 20 at the apartment in the 2300 block of W. Palmetto Street. Police said not say what the charges were that led to his arrest.

There were multiple people in the residence, but no one was hurt, Brandt said.

After his arrest, Dean was transferred on March 2 from a detention facility in Sumter to the Florence County Detention Center. He was released the next day on a $50,000 surety bond, jail records show.

