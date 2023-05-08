Man arrested for drive-by shooting on the 700 block of West Dixie Street in Florence.

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A man drove by a home on West Dixie Street in Florence several times on Saturday evening and eventually shot at a group of people in the driveway, according to Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department.

Members of the group returned fire, but no one was injured, Brandt said.

Marquese Damonte McKnight was arrested and charged with attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, unlawful carry of a handgun, and use of a weapon during a violent crime, Brandt said.

Officers pulled over a vehicle matching the description of the one provided from the shooting, which was allegedly driven by McKnight, according to Brandt.

He was transported to the Florence County Detention Center where he was denied bond Sunday on the attempted murder and conspiracy charges.