FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A man and woman have been charged with murder and other crimes after police officers investigating a suspicious vehicle early Tuesday morning found a man injured who later died, Florence police said.

Officers found the man inside the vehicle after they were dispatched at about 12:20 a.m. to the 3400 block of Radio Drive. He died after being taken to the hospital by EMS, police said.

Police subsequently arrested Iyana Camille Davis, 22, of Lake City, and Nicholas Daishawn Jones, 21, of Scranton, and charged them with murder, armed robbery, and criminal conspiracy. Jones was also charged with possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Investigators said Davis and Jones allegedly conspired to rob the man. They were both denied bond and booked into the Florence County Detention Center, according to online jail records.

Florence police and the county coroner’s office are investigating.

