FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police arrested a man Thursday after a traffic stop resulted in him hitting multiple vehicles and attempting to flee on foot, according to Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department.

It happened at about 1:15 p.m. on Church Street Extension near Pamplico Highway, Brandt said. As the officer approached the car, the vehicle fled and started traveling toward Freedom Boulevard on Church Street Extension.

The driver crashed into several vehicles at the intersection with Pamplico Highway, according to Brandt. He then attempted to flee on foot but was later apprehended near American Drive and Pamplico Highway.

The driver, Dahyvan Nykhier Rivers, 20, was arrested on several traffic and drug-related charges, Brandt said. He was taken to the Florence County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

Brandt said South Carolina Highway Patrol investigated the crash, but no injuries were reported. During the investigation, officers found a gun and suspected drugs.