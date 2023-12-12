FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence County man has been arrested in connection to an August shooting in Florence that resulted in one person being sent to the hospital.

According to an arrest warrant obtained by News13, Daniel Ravion Jones is charged with attempted murder.

Police allege Jones and three co-defendants drove to Brunson Street in Florence and pulled out handguns and began shooting at the victim. One of the bullets struck the victim in the right upper thigh, warrants said.

Jones was alleged to be sitting in the backseat on the right of a 2009 burgundy Honda Accord which was registered in the name of Tralishoa Skipper, warrants state.

Warrants state multiple rounds were fired, indicating Jones intent was to kill the victim. Jones was identified through a photo lineup, warrants state.