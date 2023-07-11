FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – A man wanted in connection with a gas-station shootout in Florence turned himself in on Friday, police said.
Andre Darnell Robinson, 36, had been wanted on two counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, Florence police Capt. Mike Brandt said.
He was denied bond on the attempted murder charges and Saturday and remains in the Florence County Detention Center, according to online jail records.
The charges stem from a June 28 shooting at the Refuel gas station at 2401 West Palmetto St. During the shootout, police said two men exchanged gunfire at the fuel pumps and before leaving and going to the hospital on their own. Police said their injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.
Brandt said the investigation is ongoing and that additional arrests are likely.
Taylor Ford is a digital journalist for News13. She joined the News13 team in January 2023. Taylor is a Florence native and covers the Pee Dee out of News13’s Florence Bureau. Read more of Taylor’s work here.