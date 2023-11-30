FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A man has been arrested in connection to a shooting that killed a 25-year-old man in Florence on Saturday.

Latirian Amez Brown, 22, of Florence, was arrested in the death of Jaizon Page, according to police. Brown was booked into the Florence County Detention Center and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The shooting happened on Nov. 25 in the area of Heritage Lane at about 3:30 a.m., police said. Officers responded to a call in the 1500 block of Heritage Lane and found Page dead at the scene with apparent gunshot wounds.

The investigation is ongoing, and more details will be released as they become available.