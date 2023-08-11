FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A Darlington man was arrested for allegedly shooting another person at Creekside Bar in Florence in April after a verbal altercation and driving off.

One person was hurt in the shooting and police have been looking for a suspect since.

Torress Kwame Burgess was arrested and transported from the Darlington County Detention Center to Florence County Detention Center Wednesday to face charges for attempted murder, possession of a weapon during violent crime, unlawful carry of a pistol, and driving under suspension in connection to the shooting.

Burgess was denied bond in a bond hearing Thursday.

His charges stem from a shooting incident on April 27 at Creekside Bar and Grill. At about 11:30 p.m., officers from the Florence Police Department responded to 1115 South Irby Street regarding a reported man with a gun.

Investigators determined that Burgess allegedly shot the victim inside the bar during a verbal altercation and reportedly drove away from the scene before the officer’s arrival. EMS transported the victim to the hospital with reported non-life-threatening injuries.