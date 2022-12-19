FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting Thursday at a Florence apartment complex, according to Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department.
Tylik Javontae Brown, 18, was arrested Friday in Timmonsville and charged with two counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, possession of a stolen weapon and unlawful carrying of a pistol, according to police.
Brown allegedly shot at a victim Thursday after an argument in the parking lot of the Coit Village apartments, Brandt said. No one was injured in the shooting.
Brown is held in the Florence County Detention Center without bond, Brandt said.
No other details were immediately available.
Kevin Accettulla is the digital executive producer at News13. Kevin is from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He joined the News13 team in March 2020 after nearly two years at a sister station in Pennsylvania. Follow Kevin on Twitter and read more of his work here.