FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was arrested Monday in Florence in connection with the shooting death of Tony Michael Smoot, according to the City of Florence Police Department.
Va’Deljima Roy Smoot was arrested on outstanding warrants for murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, police said.
It happened on Jan. 8 on the 600 block of Brunson Street, according to police. Officers responded to a cardiac arrest call and found Tony Smoot dead at the scene from gunshot wounds.
Smoot remains in custody at the Florence County Detention Center after being denied bond on the murder charge, police said.
No further details were immediately available.
Tanya Pinette is a digital content producer at News13. She is from Murrells Inlet. Before joining the News13 team in August 2022, she graduated from Bluefield University in Virginia. Follow Tanya on Twitter and read more of her work here.