FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police arrested a man Thursday after a June shooting at an apartment complex in Florence that left one injured.

Phillip J. Harkless was charged with attempted murder and possession of weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Harkless charges stem from an incident that happened on June 2 in the Sedgefield Community on Valparaiso Drive, according to police.

Investigators allege that Harkless got into an argument with another person at the location and pulled a firearm discharging it and shooting the person.

The victim was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition, police said.