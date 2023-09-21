FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police arrested a man Thursday after a June shooting at an apartment complex in Florence that left one injured.
Phillip J. Harkless was charged with attempted murder and possession of weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
Harkless charges stem from an incident that happened on June 2 in the Sedgefield Community on Valparaiso Drive, according to police.
Investigators allege that Harkless got into an argument with another person at the location and pulled a firearm discharging it and shooting the person.
The victim was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition, police said.
* * *
Taylor Ford is a digital journalist for News13. She joined the News13 team in January 2023. Taylor is a Florence native and covers the Pee Dee out of News13’s Florence Bureau. Read more of Taylor’s work here.