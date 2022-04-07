FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A man accused of stealing an ATM in Florence turned himself in on Tuesday, according to police.

Eric Shyqwez Eaddy, 20, of Florence, has been charged with grand larceny, burglary/safecracking, malicious injury to tree, house or trespassing upon property; possessing, stealing or disposing of a stolen vehicle, failure to report hitting fixtures on a highway, a second offense for failure to stop for a blue light, malicious injury to animals or personal property, criminal conspiracy; and driving under a suspended license.

He has been given $42,000 in surety bonds.

Eaddy is accused of taking an ATM on Oct. 19 from the Pee Dee Federal Credit Union on 305 W. Pine Street. He allegedly stole a vehicle to take and drag the ATM from the scene, according to Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department.

While leaving, he damaged a parked car and a stop sign, according to Brandt. When officers tried to stop the vehicle, he abandoned it and then ran away.

Eaddy was also arrested months before the theft for a hit-and-run and shooting that left one person injured.