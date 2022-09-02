FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 32-year-old has been arrested and charged in connection with an Aug. 20 shooting that injured one person, Florence police said.

Police arrested Michael Darnell Carter on Monday and charged him in the shooting that happened about 2:15 p.m. in the 900 block of W. Marion Street. One person suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

Carter remains in the Florence County Detention Center, where he is being held on charges of attempted murder, possession of a pistol by a convicted felony and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

No other details about the shooting or the investigation were immediately available.

In April, another person was shot about a block away.

