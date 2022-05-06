FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature connected to breaking into a Florence woman’s home and shooting her in 2020, according to court documents obtained by News13.

Kendrick Anthony Johnson will receive credit for 716 days served.

Law enforcement documents said that Johnson went into the yard of a woman he’d previously assaulted in May 2020. He kicked her door down, pointed a pistol at her daughter and held the two in the house without their consent. The woman was shot and survived.

Johnson faced charges of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, kidnapping, burglary in the first degree and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.