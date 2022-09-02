FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was sentenced to more than 17 years in prison Friday in federal court for kidnapping a Florence pastor in December.

Joseph Allen Wright pleaded guilty in June in U.S. District Court in Florence to carjacking and kidnapping Pastor Charles Pittman of the Immanuel Baptist Church on Dec. 21 and driving him to Lumberton.

Wright was sentenced to 17 1/2 years in prison and given five years of supervised release after his prison sentence. He also was ordered to take part in drug treatment and mental health programs while in prison.

Police initially responded to the area of Cherokee Road and Coit Street on Dec. 21. They later determined that Wright had abducted the pastor of the Immanuel Baptist Church by forcing him into a vehicle located in the church parking lot at about 10:20 a.m. and leaving at a high rate of speed, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Church employees realized almost immediately that something was wrong and contacted police, who tried unsuccessfully to contact the pastor on his cell phone. Police then began using other electronic means to locate him, including obtaining information from OnStar, cell phone providers and banking records.

Police located the stolen vehicle in Lumberton shortly after 12 p.m. and notified police there, the release said. Lumberton police then found the pastor and took Wright into custody without incident.

In February, Wright’s victim, Pastor Charles Pittman of Immanuel Baptist Church, said he believes in forgiveness, but also accountability.

“I think sometimes there is a confusion about forgiveness, that forgiveness means there are no consequences,” Pittman said. “In cases like this, I do think that justice needs to be served.”

