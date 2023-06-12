FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 20-year-old man will spend the rest of his life in prison for stabbing a Florence city employee to death in December 2020, according to the 12th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Jawan Kavorie Crittenden pleaded guilty to murder and was sentenced Monday to life in prison without the possibility of parole for killing Penny Phillips, 49, of Johnsonville.

Phillips was stabbed at the Northwest Park Community recreation center on Clement Street where she worked. She died later at a hospital. A city official called her death “incomprehensible.”

The attack happened shortly after 10 a.m. on Dec. 21. City officials said Phillips had been working for the city for about a month when she was killed.