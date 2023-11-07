FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was hurt after a drive-by shooting in Florence on Tuesday afternoon, police said.
Officers responded at about 2:35 p.m. to the 700 block of Wilson Street to a shooting, according to police. A man was shot in the leg but should be OK.
Florence police are investigating. No additional information was immediately available.
Caleb is a digital producer at News13. Caleb joined the team in January 2023 after graduating from Liberty University. He is from Northern Virginia. Follow Caleb on X, formerly Twitter, and read more of his work here.