FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – Florence police arrested a man Thursday night and seized illegal narcotics, a handgun, ammunition and more than $20,000 while searching a home on Sherwood Avenue.

Terrance Black remained in the Florence County Detention Center Friday afternoon, according to online booking records. He is charged with trafficking methamphetamine, heroin and cocaine; possession with the intent to distribute marijuana; possession of fentanyl; possession of a controlled substance; possession of a weapon in furtherance of a violent crime; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon.

He was arrested after officers searched a home in the 1100 block of Sherwood Avenue and found what was believed to be cocaine, fentanyl, heroin and meth. Police also seized a handgun, ammunition and $20,842.