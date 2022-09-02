FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 32-year-old Florence man is facing murder and other charges after his arrest in connection with a shooting Tuesday night on South Cashua Drive.

Devon Shadon Isaac is also charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime in the shooting death of Kalique Allen, 26, of Florence, police said. A woman was also hurt in the shooting, which happened about 8:15 p.m. in the 500 block of South Cashua Drive.

Isaac was arrested on Thursday by Florence police and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. Authorities did not provide any details about the arrest.

Isaac remains in the Florence County Detention Center.

No additional information about the investigation was immediately available.

Count on News13 for updates.