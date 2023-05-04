FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police arrested a man Wednesday in connection with a shooting that happened last month, Capt. Mike Brandt told News13.
Police arrested Cedric Antwan Peterson, 30, of Florence, and charged him with two counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and discharging a firearm into a dwelling.
The charges stem from a shooting in the 700 block of West Dixie Street on April 6, Brandt said.
Peterson allegedly shot at someone after getting into an altercation with them before fleeing the scene, police said.
He was taken to the Florence County Detention Center and awaits a bond hearing.
