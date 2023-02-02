FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 26-year-old man is in jail without bond after allegedly stabbing a man in Florence, authorities said.

Florence police arrested Ontonie Leron Jarrett and charged him with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime after the incident, which happened at about 12:40 p.m. on Jan. 25 in the 500 block of South Church Street.

According to police, the man was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.

Jarrett was arrested near Church and Elm streets a short time after the incident. He remains in the Florence County Detention Center.

No additional information was immediately available.

