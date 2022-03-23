FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man accused of murder and arson after a woman died in a house fire in Florence County in October 2019 has been acquitted of the charges.

Allen Bryant III was found not guilty on March 18, according to the Florence County Clerk of Courts. He had been charged in the death of Bridget Tingen, 46, of Florence.

Tingen died after an Oct. 1, 2019 fire on East Sammy’s Lane. Bryant was initially charged with attempted murder, but the charge was upgraded to murder after Tingen died.

At the time, investigators alleged that Bryant and Tingen had been involved in a “verbal altercation, after which Bryant intentionally set fire to the house knowing that the victim was inside.” Then, at one point after the fire started and Tingen had escaped, Bryant allegedly threw her back inside before fleeing.